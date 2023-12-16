The No. 22 Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The contest airs on ACC Network.

Northeastern vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ACCN

Northeastern Stats Insights

The Huskies have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points above the 34.8% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Northeastern is 4-6 when it shoots higher than 34.8% from the field.

The Huskies are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cavaliers sit at 317th.

The Huskies' 74.2 points per game are 21 more points than the 53.2 the Cavaliers allow.

Northeastern has put together a 4-6 record in games it scores more than 53.2 points.

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Northeastern averaged one more points per game at home (65.8) than away (64.8).

The Huskies conceded fewer points at home (66.8 per game) than on the road (76.6) last season.

Beyond the arc, Northeastern had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (34.7%) last season. But it knocked down the same number of trifectas at home as on the road (7.3 per game).

