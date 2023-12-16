The Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Northeastern matchup.

Northeastern vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Northeastern vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Northeastern vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Northeastern has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

Virginia is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

The Cavaliers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of nine times this season.

