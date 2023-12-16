The No. 22 Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) host the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) after winning three home games in a row. The Cavaliers are double-digit favorites by 16.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 127.5 points.

Northeastern vs. Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -16.5 127.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Northeastern has combined with its opponents to score more than 127.5 points in six of seven games this season.

Northeastern has a 149.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 22.4 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Northeastern has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Virginia sports a 6-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-4-0 mark of Northeastern.

Northeastern vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 4 44.4% 68.0 142.2 53.2 128.9 126.8 Northeastern 6 85.7% 74.2 142.2 75.7 128.9 138.5

Additional Northeastern Insights & Trends

The Huskies' 74.2 points per game are 21.0 more points than the 53.2 the Cavaliers allow.

When it scores more than 53.2 points, Northeastern is 3-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Northeastern vs. Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 6-3-0 3-1 3-6-0 Northeastern 3-4-0 0-0 6-1-0

Northeastern vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Northeastern 15-1 Home Record 6-6 6-5 Away Record 3-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.8 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

