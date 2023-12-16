In the upcoming game versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Oskar Steen to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Steen stats and insights

Steen has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Steen has no points on the power play.

Steen's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Steen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:00 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:15 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:03 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:37 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:50 Home W 5-2

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

