Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Plymouth County, Massachusetts today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairhaven High School at Apponequet Regional High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Lakeville, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.