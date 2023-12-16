Saturday's game between the Albany Great Danes (8-2) and Stonehill Skyhawks (0-10) at SEFCU Arena has a projected final score of 71-47 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Albany, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Skyhawks dropped their most recent matchup 101-37 against Boston College on Tuesday.

Stonehill vs. Albany Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stonehill vs. Albany Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 71, Stonehill 47

Stonehill Schedule Analysis

The Skyhawks haven't registered a victory this season against a Division 1 opponent.

Stonehill has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Stonehill has six losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Stonehill Leaders

Maureen Stapleton: 4.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 36.5 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22)

4.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 36.5 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22) Paige Martin: 5.2 PTS, 35.2 FG%

5.2 PTS, 35.2 FG% Jada Thornton: 9.5 PTS, 28.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 28.3 FG% Anna Boruta: 8.3 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)

8.3 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55) Sharn Hayward: 6.8 PTS, 24.4 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57)

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks are being outscored by 25.5 points per game, with a -255 scoring differential overall. They put up 48.8 points per game (355th in college basketball), and give up 74.3 per contest (325th in college basketball).

The Skyhawks score 48.5 points per game at home, and 49.3 away.

Stonehill is conceding fewer points at home (68.7 per game) than away (82.8).

