The Albany Great Danes (5-2) will face the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Stonehill vs. Albany Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Stonehill Players to Watch

Kayla Cooper: 13.3 PTS, 6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6 REB, 2.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK Deja Evans: 7.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Sarah Karpell: 8.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Helene Haegerstrand: 9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Meghan Huerter: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Albany Players to Watch

