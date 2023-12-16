The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-10) will try to stop a 10-game losing streak when visiting the Albany Great Danes (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Stonehill Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Stonehill vs. Albany Scoring Comparison

  • The Skyhawks put up only 3.1 fewer points per game (48.8) than the Great Danes give up (51.9).
  • When it scores more than 51.9 points, Stonehill is 0-4.
  • Albany's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 48.8 points.
  • The Great Danes score 9.7 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Skyhawks allow (74.3).
  • Albany is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.3 points.
  • Stonehill has a 0-3 record when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.
  • The Great Danes shoot 41.4% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Skyhawks concede defensively.
  • The Skyhawks' 30.3 shooting percentage is 6.3 lower than the Great Danes have given up.

Stonehill Leaders

  • Maureen Stapleton: 4.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 36.5 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22)
  • Paige Martin: 5.2 PTS, 35.2 FG%
  • Jada Thornton: 9.5 PTS, 28.3 FG%
  • Anna Boruta: 8.3 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)
  • Sharn Hayward: 6.8 PTS, 24.4 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57)

Stonehill Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Holy Cross L 59-32 Merkert Gymnasium
12/6/2023 New Hampshire L 68-41 Merkert Gymnasium
12/12/2023 @ Boston College L 101-37 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/16/2023 @ Albany - SEFCU Arena
12/21/2023 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/30/2023 Fairfield - Merkert Gymnasium

