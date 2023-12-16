How to Watch the Stonehill vs. Albany Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-10) will try to stop a 10-game losing streak when visiting the Albany Great Danes (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Stonehill Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stonehill vs. Albany Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks put up only 3.1 fewer points per game (48.8) than the Great Danes give up (51.9).
- When it scores more than 51.9 points, Stonehill is 0-4.
- Albany's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 48.8 points.
- The Great Danes score 9.7 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Skyhawks allow (74.3).
- Albany is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.3 points.
- Stonehill has a 0-3 record when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.
- The Great Danes shoot 41.4% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Skyhawks concede defensively.
- The Skyhawks' 30.3 shooting percentage is 6.3 lower than the Great Danes have given up.
Stonehill Leaders
- Maureen Stapleton: 4.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 36.5 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22)
- Paige Martin: 5.2 PTS, 35.2 FG%
- Jada Thornton: 9.5 PTS, 28.3 FG%
- Anna Boruta: 8.3 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)
- Sharn Hayward: 6.8 PTS, 24.4 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57)
Stonehill Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Holy Cross
|L 59-32
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|New Hampshire
|L 68-41
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/12/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 101-37
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/16/2023
|@ Albany
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/30/2023
|Fairfield
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
