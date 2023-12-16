The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-10) will try to stop a 10-game losing streak when visiting the Albany Great Danes (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Stonehill Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stonehill vs. Albany Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks put up only 3.1 fewer points per game (48.8) than the Great Danes give up (51.9).

When it scores more than 51.9 points, Stonehill is 0-4.

Albany's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 48.8 points.

The Great Danes score 9.7 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Skyhawks allow (74.3).

Albany is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.3 points.

Stonehill has a 0-3 record when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.

The Great Danes shoot 41.4% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Skyhawks concede defensively.

The Skyhawks' 30.3 shooting percentage is 6.3 lower than the Great Danes have given up.

Stonehill Leaders

Maureen Stapleton: 4.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 36.5 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22)

4.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 36.5 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22) Paige Martin: 5.2 PTS, 35.2 FG%

5.2 PTS, 35.2 FG% Jada Thornton: 9.5 PTS, 28.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 28.3 FG% Anna Boruta: 8.3 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)

8.3 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55) Sharn Hayward: 6.8 PTS, 24.4 FG%, 22.8 3PT% (13-for-57)

Stonehill Schedule