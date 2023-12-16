Saturday's contest at Costello Athletic Center has the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-3) squaring off against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-6) at 5:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 77-65 win, as our model heavily favors UMass-Lowell.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lowell, Massachusetts

Lowell, Massachusetts Venue: Costello Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass-Lowell 77, Cent. Conn. St. 65

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass-Lowell (-12.1)

UMass-Lowell (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

UMass-Lowell has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Cent. Conn. St. is 4-4-0. The River Hawks are 3-3-0 and the Blue Devils are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UMass-Lowell Performance Insights

The River Hawks have a +134 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.4 points per game. They're putting up 80.9 points per game to rank 61st in college basketball and are giving up 67.5 per contest to rank 103rd in college basketball.

UMass-Lowell ranks 20th in college basketball at 42.4 rebounds per game. That's 10.2 more than the 32.2 its opponents average.

UMass-Lowell makes 5.2 three-pointers per game (335th in college basketball) at a 29.9% rate (294th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 its opponents make while shooting 24.6% from beyond the arc.

The River Hawks' 97.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 124th in college basketball, and the 81.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 27th in college basketball.

UMass-Lowell has committed 2.8 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.1 (324th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.3 (254th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.