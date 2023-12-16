The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-3) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

The River Hawks make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

In games UMass-Lowell shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The River Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 282nd.

The 80.9 points per game the River Hawks average are 11.8 more points than the Blue Devils give up (69.1).

UMass-Lowell has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 69.1 points.

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UMass-Lowell performed better in home games last year, putting up 83.1 points per game, compared to 73 per game on the road.

The River Hawks gave up 61.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.2).

UMass-Lowell averaged 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 4.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.2 threes per game, 36% three-point percentage).

UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule