How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-3) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other America East Games
UMass-Lowell Stats Insights
- The River Hawks make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- In games UMass-Lowell shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The River Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 282nd.
- The 80.9 points per game the River Hawks average are 11.8 more points than the Blue Devils give up (69.1).
- UMass-Lowell has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 69.1 points.
UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UMass-Lowell performed better in home games last year, putting up 83.1 points per game, compared to 73 per game on the road.
- The River Hawks gave up 61.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.2).
- UMass-Lowell averaged 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 4.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.2 threes per game, 36% three-point percentage).
UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Fisher
|W 117-69
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ UMass
|L 91-77
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/12/2023
|LIU
|W 78-65
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
|12/31/2023
|Emerson
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
