The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-3) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

  • The River Hawks make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
  • In games UMass-Lowell shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
  • The River Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 282nd.
  • The 80.9 points per game the River Hawks average are 11.8 more points than the Blue Devils give up (69.1).
  • UMass-Lowell has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 69.1 points.

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UMass-Lowell performed better in home games last year, putting up 83.1 points per game, compared to 73 per game on the road.
  • The River Hawks gave up 61.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (70.2).
  • UMass-Lowell averaged 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 4.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.2 threes per game, 36% three-point percentage).

UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Fisher W 117-69 Costello Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ UMass L 91-77 William D. Mullins Center
12/12/2023 LIU W 78-65 Costello Athletic Center
12/16/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - Costello Athletic Center
12/22/2023 @ Boston University - Case Gym
12/31/2023 Emerson - Costello Athletic Center

