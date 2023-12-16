2024 NCAA Bracketology: UMass-Lowell March Madness Resume | December 18
Can we expect UMass-Lowell to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How UMass-Lowell ranks
|Record
|America East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|131
UMass-Lowell's best wins
When UMass-Lowell beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who are ranked No. 132 in the RPI, on November 14 by a score of 74-71, it was its signature win of the season thus far. The leading scorer against Georgia Tech was Ayinde Hikim, who dropped 24 points with three rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 69-61 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 187/RPI) on November 20
- 81-48 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 310/RPI) on November 10
- 80-74 on the road over Stonehill (No. 329/RPI) on November 29
- 78-65 at home over LIU (No. 331/RPI) on December 12
UMass-Lowell's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- Based on the RPI, the River Hawks have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 33rd-most in the country. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 27th-most.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, UMass-Lowell has been given the 332nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The River Hawks have 12 games remaining against teams over .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- UMass-Lowell has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
UMass-Lowell's next game
- Matchup: Boston University Terriers vs. UMass-Lowell River Hawks
- Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
