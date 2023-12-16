Can we expect UMass-Lowell to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How UMass-Lowell ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 131

UMass-Lowell's best wins

When UMass-Lowell beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who are ranked No. 132 in the RPI, on November 14 by a score of 74-71, it was its signature win of the season thus far. The leading scorer against Georgia Tech was Ayinde Hikim, who dropped 24 points with three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

69-61 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 187/RPI) on November 20

81-48 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 310/RPI) on November 10

80-74 on the road over Stonehill (No. 329/RPI) on November 29

78-65 at home over LIU (No. 331/RPI) on December 12

UMass-Lowell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Based on the RPI, the River Hawks have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 33rd-most in the country. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 27th-most.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UMass-Lowell has been given the 332nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The River Hawks have 12 games remaining against teams over .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

UMass-Lowell has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UMass-Lowell's next game

Matchup: Boston University Terriers vs. UMass-Lowell River Hawks

Boston University Terriers vs. UMass-Lowell River Hawks Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

