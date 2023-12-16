The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-4) will play the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

Ayinde Hikim: 19.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Max Brooks: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.1 BLK Quinton Mincey: 7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Cam Morris III: 9.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison

UMass-Lowell Rank UMass-Lowell AVG Cent. Conn. St. AVG Cent. Conn. St. Rank 141st 76.7 Points Scored 74.1 207th 45th 64.3 Points Allowed 67.3 109th 52nd 37.1 Rebounds 31.7 246th 93rd 10.4 Off. Rebounds 8.4 233rd 334th 5 3pt Made 6.9 225th 242nd 12.3 Assists 15.9 65th 303rd 13.7 Turnovers 9.7 41st

