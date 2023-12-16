UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-4) will play the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UMass-Lowell Players to Watch
- Ayinde Hikim: 19.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Max Brooks: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Quinton Mincey: 7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cam Morris III: 9.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch
UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison
|UMass-Lowell Rank
|UMass-Lowell AVG
|Cent. Conn. St. AVG
|Cent. Conn. St. Rank
|141st
|76.7
|Points Scored
|74.1
|207th
|45th
|64.3
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|109th
|52nd
|37.1
|Rebounds
|31.7
|246th
|93rd
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|233rd
|334th
|5
|3pt Made
|6.9
|225th
|242nd
|12.3
|Assists
|15.9
|65th
|303rd
|13.7
|Turnovers
|9.7
|41st
