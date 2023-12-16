The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-4) will play the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

  • Ayinde Hikim: 19.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Max Brooks: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Quinton Mincey: 7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Cam Morris III: 9.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison

UMass-Lowell Rank UMass-Lowell AVG Cent. Conn. St. AVG Cent. Conn. St. Rank
141st 76.7 Points Scored 74.1 207th
45th 64.3 Points Allowed 67.3 109th
52nd 37.1 Rebounds 31.7 246th
93rd 10.4 Off. Rebounds 8.4 233rd
334th 5 3pt Made 6.9 225th
242nd 12.3 Assists 15.9 65th
303rd 13.7 Turnovers 9.7 41st

