The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-3) are heavily favored (by 11.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 145.5 in the matchup.

UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lowell, Massachusetts

Lowell, Massachusetts Venue: Costello Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass-Lowell -11.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass-Lowell Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, UMass-Lowell and its opponents have combined to put up more than 145.5 points.

The average point total in UMass-Lowell's games this year is 148.4, 2.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The River Hawks are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

UMass-Lowell has entered the game as favorites three times this season and won twice.

The River Hawks have played as a favorite of -750 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for UMass-Lowell.

UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass-Lowell 2 33.3% 80.9 152.3 67.5 136.6 146.2 Cent. Conn. St. 3 37.5% 71.4 152.3 69.1 136.6 138.5

Additional UMass-Lowell Insights & Trends

The 80.9 points per game the River Hawks record are 11.8 more points than the Blue Devils give up (69.1).

When UMass-Lowell totals more than 69.1 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass-Lowell 3-3-0 0-1 3-3-0 Cent. Conn. St. 4-4-0 1-1 4-4-0

UMass-Lowell vs. Cent. Conn. St. Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass-Lowell Cent. Conn. St. 17-0 Home Record 6-7 9-8 Away Record 4-14 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 83.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 73 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

