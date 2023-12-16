2024 NCAA Bracketology: UMass March Madness Resume | December 18
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will UMass be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
How UMass ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|124
UMass' best wins
UMass took down the No. 180-ranked (according to the RPI) Albany (NY) Great Danes, 92-71, on November 7, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Josh Cohen, as the top point-getter in the victory over Albany (NY), posted 21 points, while Keon Thompson was second on the squad with 12.
Next best wins
- 91-77 at home over UMass-Lowell (No. 189/RPI) on December 9
- 87-79 over West Virginia (No. 202/RPI) on December 16
- 102-81 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 215/RPI) on November 13
- 66-56 at home over South Florida (No. 235/RPI) on December 2
- 89-60 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 239/RPI) on November 22
UMass' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- According to the RPI, the Minutemen have six wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, UMass has the 255th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- Reviewing the Minutemen's upcoming schedule, they have 16 games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- As far as UMass' upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
UMass' next game
- Matchup: UMass Minutemen vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: ESPN2
