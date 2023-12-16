When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will UMass be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How UMass ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-2 0-0 NR NR 124

UMass' best wins

UMass took down the No. 180-ranked (according to the RPI) Albany (NY) Great Danes, 92-71, on November 7, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Josh Cohen, as the top point-getter in the victory over Albany (NY), posted 21 points, while Keon Thompson was second on the squad with 12.

Next best wins

91-77 at home over UMass-Lowell (No. 189/RPI) on December 9

87-79 over West Virginia (No. 202/RPI) on December 16

102-81 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 215/RPI) on November 13

66-56 at home over South Florida (No. 235/RPI) on December 2

89-60 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 239/RPI) on November 22

UMass' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, the Minutemen have six wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, UMass has the 255th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Reviewing the Minutemen's upcoming schedule, they have 16 games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

As far as UMass' upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UMass' next game

Matchup: UMass Minutemen vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

UMass Minutemen vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 PM ET Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: ESPN2

