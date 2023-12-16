UMass vs. West Virginia December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) will face the UMass Minutemen (4-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UMass vs. West Virginia Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UMass Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMass Players to Watch
- Jesse Edwards: 15.7 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Quinn Slazinski: 16.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josiah Harris: 6.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ofri Naveh: 5.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Edwards: 15.7 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Slazinski: 16.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Johnson: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Harris: 6.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Naveh: 5.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UMass vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison
|West Virginia Rank
|West Virginia AVG
|UMass AVG
|UMass Rank
|340th
|64.1
|Points Scored
|84.8
|26th
|52nd
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|69.2
|147th
|107th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|38.2
|33rd
|83rd
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|13.2
|14th
|295th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|8.0
|128th
|295th
|11.3
|Assists
|19.8
|8th
|135th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|9.8
|47th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.