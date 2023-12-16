Saturday's contest that pits the UMass Minutemen (5-2) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) at MassMutual Center has a projected final score of 73-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UMass, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UMass vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Springfield, Massachusetts

Springfield, Massachusetts Venue: MassMutual Center

UMass vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 73, West Virginia 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-3.9)

UMass (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

West Virginia has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to UMass, who is 5-2-0 ATS. The Mountaineers have gone over the point total in two games, while Minutemen games have gone over six times.

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutemen have a +82 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.7 points per game. They're putting up 83.7 points per game, 36th in college basketball, and are giving up 72 per outing to rank 209th in college basketball.

UMass wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It records 39.7 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.1.

UMass knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (190th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 32.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.5%.

UMass has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (63rd in college basketball), 4.3 fewer than the 14.6 it forces (49th in college basketball).

