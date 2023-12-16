The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) take the court against the UMass Minutemen (5-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPNU.

UMass vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts

MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts

UMass Stats Insights

The Minutemen have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

This season, UMass has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.8% from the field.

The Minutemen are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 135th.

The Minutemen put up an average of 83.7 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 65.8 the Mountaineers give up.

UMass has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UMass averaged 75.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.2.

At home, the Minutemen allowed 72.6 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.7).

Beyond the arc, UMass sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.5%) than at home (34.9%) as well.

