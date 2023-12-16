How to Watch UMass vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) take the court against the UMass Minutemen (5-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPNU.
UMass vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
UMass Stats Insights
- The Minutemen have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
- This season, UMass has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.8% from the field.
- The Minutemen are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 135th.
- The Minutemen put up an average of 83.7 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 65.8 the Mountaineers give up.
- UMass has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.
UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UMass averaged 75.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.2.
- At home, the Minutemen allowed 72.6 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.7).
- Beyond the arc, UMass sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.5%) than at home (34.9%) as well.
UMass Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|South Florida
|W 66-56
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Towson
|L 81-71
|SECU Arena
|12/9/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|W 91-77
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/16/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|MassMutual Center
|12/21/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|Siena
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
