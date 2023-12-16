The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) take the court against the UMass Minutemen (5-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPNU.

UMass vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other A-10 Games

UMass Stats Insights

  • The Minutemen have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
  • This season, UMass has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.8% from the field.
  • The Minutemen are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 135th.
  • The Minutemen put up an average of 83.7 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 65.8 the Mountaineers give up.
  • UMass has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UMass averaged 75.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.2.
  • At home, the Minutemen allowed 72.6 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.7).
  • Beyond the arc, UMass sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.5%) than at home (34.9%) as well.

UMass Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 South Florida W 66-56 William D. Mullins Center
12/6/2023 @ Towson L 81-71 SECU Arena
12/9/2023 UMass-Lowell W 91-77 William D. Mullins Center
12/16/2023 West Virginia - MassMutual Center
12/21/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 Siena - William D. Mullins Center

