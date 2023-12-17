America East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The James Madison Dukes and the Maine Black Bears take the court in one of two games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that feature America East teams.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
America East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|James Madison Dukes at Maine Black Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Coppin State Eagles at Binghamton Bearcats
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|-
Follow America East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.