Want to know which basketball team is on top of the CAA? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Hofstra

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 21-9

7-4 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th

105th Last Game: W 74-58 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UNLV

@ UNLV Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: MW Network

2. Drexel

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-9

6-5 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd

202nd Last Game: W 71-52 vs Albany (NY)

Next Game

Opponent: Penn State-Greater Allegheny

Penn State-Greater Allegheny Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: FloHoops

3. Delaware

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-8

8-3 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 134th

134th Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th

258th Last Game: W 67-56 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

Opponent: Rider

Rider Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: FloHoops

4. UNC Wilmington

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 21-6

8-2 | 21-6 Overall Rank: 139th

139th Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st

251st Last Game: W 82-77 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Marshall

@ Marshall Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Charleston (SC)

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-9

6-4 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 144th

144th Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th

99th Last Game: W 86-71 vs Citadel

Next Game

Opponent: Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: FloHoops

6. Towson

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 17-13

5-6 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 168th

168th Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th

167th Last Game: L 101-93 vs Bryant

Next Game

Opponent: Nicholls State

Nicholls State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

7. Monmouth

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-14

6-5 | 17-14 Overall Rank: 185th

185th Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th

186th Last Game: W 77-71 vs Rider

Next Game

Opponent: Manhattan

Manhattan Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

8. Northeastern

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 14-17

4-7 | 14-17 Overall Rank: 203rd

203rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th

185th Last Game: L 56-54 vs Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cent. Conn. St.

@ Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Stony Brook

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-20

6-5 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 247th

247th Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th

304th Last Game: W 78-74 vs Army

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan State

@ Michigan State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: B1G+

10. William & Mary

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-20

5-6 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 269th

269th Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th

334th Last Game: W 99-50 vs Virginia-Lynchburg

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pepperdine

@ Pepperdine Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Campbell

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 10-18

5-6 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 295th

295th Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th

275th Last Game: W 97-48 vs Saint Augustine's

Next Game

Opponent: Morgan State

Morgan State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: FloHoops

12. Elon

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-18

6-5 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 296th

296th Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th

340th Last Game: W 104-70 vs Bridgewater (VA)

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Carolina

@ South Carolina Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

13. N.C. A&T

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 2-29

1-10 | 2-29 Overall Rank: 347th

347th Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th

170th Last Game: L 68-60 vs Jackson State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina

@ Coastal Carolina Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Hampton

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 2-26

4-6 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 349th

349th Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd

262nd Last Game: L 88-71 vs James Madison

Next Game