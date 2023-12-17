The Boston Celtics' (19-5) injury report has four players listed heading into their Sunday, December 17 matchup with the Orlando Magic (16-8) at TD Garden. The game starts at 3:00 PM ET.

The Celtics will look for another victory over the Magic following a 128-111 win in their matchup on Friday. Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics in the win with 30 points, while Jalen Suggs had 19 in the losing effort for the Magic.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Luke Kornet C Out Adductor 4.4 3.3 0.6 Al Horford C Out Rest 7.4 6.9 2.7 Dalano Banton PG Out Illness 2.9 2.3 0.5 Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Calf 19.1 6.6 1.8

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand), Kevon Harris: Out (Coach'S Decision), Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee)

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

NBCS-BOS and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

