Sunday's 3:00 PM ET matchup between the Boston Celtics (19-5) and the Orlando Magic (16-8) at TD Garden features the Celtics' Jayson Tatum and the Magic's Franz Wagner as players to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics' Last Game

On Friday, the Celtics beat the Magic 128-111, led by Tatum with 30 points (plus four assists and six rebounds). Jalen Suggs was the high scorer for the losing squad with 19 points, and he chipped in one assist and four boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 30 6 4 0 0 2 Payton Pritchard 21 3 5 1 0 6 Derrick White 19 4 8 4 1 3

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum's numbers for the season are 27.5 points, 4.2 assists and 8.8 boards per game.

Jaylen Brown puts up 21.9 points, 4.7 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Derrick White averages 15.6 points, 3.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jrue Holiday posts 12.2 points, 6.6 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Sam Hauser is posting 9.6 points, 1 assists and 3.5 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 26.4 8.4 4.2 0.7 0.7 2.3 Jaylen Brown 22.7 4.3 3.6 1.4 0.9 1.8 Derrick White 17.7 4.2 5.8 1.9 0.9 2.7 Al Horford 8.1 7.5 3.1 0.5 1 1.3 Jrue Holiday 8.9 4.3 3.4 1.1 0.5 1.6

