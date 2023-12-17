DeVante Parker was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Parker's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Parker has been targeted 39 times, with season stats of 264 yards on 22 receptions (12.0 per catch) and zero TDs.

DeVante Parker Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Patriots have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Kayshon Boutte (LP/shoulder): 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 29 Rec; 260 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Demario Douglas (LP/concussion): 36 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Parker 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 39 22 264 94 0 12.0

Parker Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Dolphins 8 6 57 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 2 19 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 20 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2 1 14 0 Week 12 @Giants 5 3 42 0 Week 13 Chargers 9 4 64 0

