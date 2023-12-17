Sunday's contest between the Holy Cross Crusaders (4-5) and Northeastern Huskies (4-4) squaring off at Hart Recreation Center has a projected final score of 62-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Holy Cross, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

Their last time out, the Crusaders lost 66-63 to Quinnipiac on Sunday.

Holy Cross vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Holy Cross vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 62, Northeastern 54

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

The Crusaders' best win this season came in a 62-54 victory against the Brown Bears on November 9.

The Crusaders have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (two).

Holy Cross 2023-24 Best Wins

62-54 at home over Brown (No. 159) on November 9

51-41 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 345) on November 13

59-32 on the road over Stonehill (No. 359) on November 29

Holy Cross Leaders

Lindsay Berger: 8.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%

8.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG% Janelle Allen: 11.3 PTS, 46.1 FG%

11.3 PTS, 46.1 FG% Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)

12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37) Kaitlyn Flanagan: 7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Simone Foreman: 5.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 24.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

Holy Cross Performance Insights

The Crusaders are outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game with a +53 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.7 points per game (292nd in college basketball) and allow 52.8 per contest (18th in college basketball).

