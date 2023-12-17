The Holy Cross Crusaders (3-4) will play the Northeastern Huskies (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Holy Cross vs. Northeastern Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Holy Cross Players to Watch

Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Janelle Allen: 11.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Kaitlyn Flanagan: 7.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK Lindsay Berger: 7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Simone Foreman: 5.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Northeastern Players to Watch

