How to Watch the Holy Cross vs. Northeastern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Holy Cross Crusaders (4-5) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Northeastern Huskies (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Holy Cross vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies' 59.1 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 52.8 the Crusaders give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 52.8 points, Northeastern is 4-2.
- Holy Cross' record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 59.1 points.
- The Crusaders put up 5.4 fewer points per game (58.7) than the Huskies allow (64.1).
- Northeastern is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 58.7 points.
- This season the Crusaders are shooting 37.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Huskies give up.
- The Huskies' 40.7 shooting percentage from the field is 7.2 higher than the Crusaders have conceded.
Holy Cross Leaders
- Lindsay Berger: 8.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%
- Janelle Allen: 11.3 PTS, 46.1 FG%
- Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)
- Kaitlyn Flanagan: 7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Simone Foreman: 5.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 24.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
Holy Cross Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Vermont
|L 46-44
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|Connecticut College
|W 80-39
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|L 66-63
|M&T Bank Arena
|12/17/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/20/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|1/3/2024
|Bucknell
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
