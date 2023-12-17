The Holy Cross Crusaders (4-5) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Northeastern Huskies (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Holy Cross vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies' 59.1 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 52.8 the Crusaders give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 52.8 points, Northeastern is 4-2.
  • Holy Cross' record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 59.1 points.
  • The Crusaders put up 5.4 fewer points per game (58.7) than the Huskies allow (64.1).
  • Northeastern is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 58.7 points.
  • This season the Crusaders are shooting 37.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Huskies give up.
  • The Huskies' 40.7 shooting percentage from the field is 7.2 higher than the Crusaders have conceded.

Holy Cross Leaders

  • Lindsay Berger: 8.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%
  • Janelle Allen: 11.3 PTS, 46.1 FG%
  • Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)
  • Kaitlyn Flanagan: 7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
  • Simone Foreman: 5.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 24.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

Holy Cross Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Vermont L 46-44 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/7/2023 Connecticut College W 80-39 Hart Recreation Center
12/10/2023 @ Quinnipiac L 66-63 M&T Bank Arena
12/17/2023 Northeastern - Hart Recreation Center
12/20/2023 Merrimack - Hart Recreation Center
1/3/2024 Bucknell - Hart Recreation Center

