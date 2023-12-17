The Holy Cross Crusaders (4-5) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Northeastern Huskies (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

Holy Cross vs. Northeastern Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 59.1 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 52.8 the Crusaders give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 52.8 points, Northeastern is 4-2.

Holy Cross' record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 59.1 points.

The Crusaders put up 5.4 fewer points per game (58.7) than the Huskies allow (64.1).

Northeastern is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 58.7 points.

This season the Crusaders are shooting 37.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Huskies give up.

The Huskies' 40.7 shooting percentage from the field is 7.2 higher than the Crusaders have conceded.

Holy Cross Leaders

Lindsay Berger: 8.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%

8.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG% Janelle Allen: 11.3 PTS, 46.1 FG%

11.3 PTS, 46.1 FG% Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)

12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37) Kaitlyn Flanagan: 7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Simone Foreman: 5.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 24.1 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

Holy Cross Schedule