Who is the team to beat at the top of the Ivy League this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Ivy League Power Rankings

1. Princeton Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 24-3

8-3 | 24-3 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

Last Game: W 66-55 vs Rutgers
Next Game Opponent: @ Vermont

@ Vermont Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 2. Columbia Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 21-6

7-4 | 21-6 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th

Last Game: W 79-50 vs Wagner
Next Game Opponent: @ San Francisco

@ San Francisco Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 3. Harvard Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 17-10

5-5 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th

Last Game: L 80-77 vs Boston University
Next Game Opponent: @ UMass Lowell

@ UMass Lowell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 4. Brown Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 16-10

8-3 | 16-10 Overall Rank: 156th

156th Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th

Last Game: W 53-52 vs New Hampshire
Next Game Opponent: @ San Diego

@ San Diego Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 5. Pennsylvania Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-15

6-5 | 10-15 Overall Rank: 214th

214th Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd

Last Game: L 61-47 vs Temple
Next Game Opponent: Maine

Maine Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 6. Cornell Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 11-15

5-4 | 11-15 Overall Rank: 225th

225th Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th

Last Game: W 55-53 vs Saint Bonaventure
Next Game Opponent: @ Syracuse

@ Syracuse Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 7. Yale Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-23

2-9 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 272nd

272nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th

Last Game: L 63-58 vs Providence
Next Game Opponent: St. John's (NY)

St. John's (NY) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 8. Dartmouth Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-19

5-5 | 5-19 Overall Rank: 321st

321st Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th

Last Game: W 58-52 vs UMass Lowell
Next Game Opponent: Lafayette

Lafayette Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

