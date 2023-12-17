Who’s the Best Team in the Ivy League? See our Weekly Women's Ivy League Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Ivy League this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
Ivy League Power Rankings
1. Princeton
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 24-3
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: W 66-55 vs Rutgers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Vermont
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
2. Columbia
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 21-6
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th
- Last Game: W 79-50 vs Wagner
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Francisco
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
3. Harvard
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 111th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th
- Last Game: L 80-77 vs Boston University
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMass Lowell
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
4. Brown
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 16-10
- Overall Rank: 156th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th
- Last Game: W 53-52 vs New Hampshire
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Diego
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. Pennsylvania
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-15
- Overall Rank: 214th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd
- Last Game: L 61-47 vs Temple
Next Game
- Opponent: Maine
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
6. Cornell
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 11-15
- Overall Rank: 225th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th
- Last Game: W 55-53 vs Saint Bonaventure
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Syracuse
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
7. Yale
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-23
- Overall Rank: 272nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th
- Last Game: L 63-58 vs Providence
Next Game
- Opponent: St. John's (NY)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
8. Dartmouth
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-19
- Overall Rank: 321st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th
- Last Game: W 58-52 vs UMass Lowell
Next Game
- Opponent: Lafayette
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)
