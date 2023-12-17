Jrue Holiday's Boston Celtics face the Orlando Magic at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Holiday, in his last game (December 15 win against the Magic), put up six points, four assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Holiday's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.2 10.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 5.5 Assists 4.5 4.8 4.3 PRA -- 23.6 20.5 PR -- 18.8 16.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.8



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Holiday has made 4.7 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.1% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 10.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Holiday's opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.4 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Magic have allowed 109.7 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

The Magic give up 40.1 rebounds per game, best in the league.

Looking at assists, the Magic are ranked second in the NBA, allowing 23.4 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic are eighth in the league, allowing 11.8 makes per contest.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2023 28 6 4 4 2 1 2

