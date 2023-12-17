Will Matthew Slater Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Matthew Slater was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 15 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Slater's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Matthew Slater Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- There are five other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week:
- Kayshon Boutte (LP/shoulder): 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Tyquan Thornton (LP/hamstring): 8 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 29 Rec; 260 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- DeVante Parker (LP/knee): 22 Rec; 264 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Demario Douglas (LP/concussion): 36 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 15 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Slater 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|0
|0
|0
Slater Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
