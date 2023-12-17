Sunday's contest at Sojka Pavilion has the Bucknell Bison (2-7) matching up with the Merrimack Warriors (3-8) at 2:00 PM (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a 61-57 win for Bucknell, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Warriors enter this matchup on the heels of a 49-45 loss to Dartmouth on Sunday.

Merrimack vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Merrimack vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucknell 61, Merrimack 57

Other NEC Predictions

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

When the Warriors defeated the Yale Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 268 in our computer rankings, on December 3 by a score of 84-73, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Merrimack has seven losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Merrimack 2023-24 Best Wins

84-73 at home over Yale (No. 268) on December 3

65-60 at home over Bryant (No. 279) on November 21

67-64 on the road over Siena (No. 282) on November 28

Merrimack Leaders

Amaya Staton: 12.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 46.3 FG%

12.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 46.3 FG% Jayme Decesare: 9.8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)

9.8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62) Diamond Christian: 7.6 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70)

7.6 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70) Paloma Garcia: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

7.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Rose Caso: 3.7 PTS, 25.0 FG%

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors' -101 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 54.9 points per game (323rd in college basketball) while allowing 64.1 per outing (190th in college basketball).

At home the Warriors are putting up 60.7 points per game, 12.7 more than they are averaging on the road (48.0).

Merrimack is conceding fewer points at home (62.7 per game) than on the road (65.8).

