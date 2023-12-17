The Bucknell Bison (2-6) meet the Merrimack Warriors (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Merrimack vs. Bucknell Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Merrimack Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Merrimack Players to Watch

Ashley Sofilkanich: 11.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Emma Theodorsson: 9.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Isabella King: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Caroline Dingler: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Blake Matthews: 4.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bucknell Players to Watch

Sofilkanich: 11.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Theodorsson: 9.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK King: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Dingler: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Matthews: 4.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.