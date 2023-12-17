The Bucknell Bison (2-7) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (3-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Sojka Pavilion. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Merrimack Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Merrimack vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison

The Warriors' 54.9 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 65.9 the Bison allow.

Merrimack has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

Bucknell has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 54.9 points.

The 50.6 points per game the Bison record are 13.5 fewer points than the Warriors give up (64.1).

When Merrimack gives up fewer than 50.6 points, it is 0-2.

The Bison are making 37.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% lower than the Warriors concede to opponents (38.6%).

The Warriors shoot 36.5% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Bison allow.

Merrimack Leaders

Amaya Staton: 12.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 46.3 FG%

12.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 46.3 FG% Jayme Decesare: 9.8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)

9.8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62) Diamond Christian: 7.6 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70)

7.6 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70) Paloma Garcia: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

7.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Rose Caso: 3.7 PTS, 25.0 FG%

Merrimack Schedule