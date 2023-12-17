How to Watch the Merrimack vs. Bucknell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Bucknell Bison (2-7) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (3-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Sojka Pavilion. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Merrimack Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Merrimack vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison
- The Warriors' 54.9 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 65.9 the Bison allow.
- Merrimack has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.
- Bucknell has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 54.9 points.
- The 50.6 points per game the Bison record are 13.5 fewer points than the Warriors give up (64.1).
- When Merrimack gives up fewer than 50.6 points, it is 0-2.
- The Bison are making 37.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% lower than the Warriors concede to opponents (38.6%).
- The Warriors shoot 36.5% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Bison allow.
Merrimack Leaders
- Amaya Staton: 12.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 46.3 FG%
- Jayme Decesare: 9.8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)
- Diamond Christian: 7.6 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70)
- Paloma Garcia: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Rose Caso: 3.7 PTS, 25.0 FG%
Merrimack Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Yale
|W 84-73
|Hammel Court
|12/8/2023
|Pennsylvania
|L 71-62
|Hammel Court
|12/10/2023
|Dartmouth
|L 49-45
|Hammel Court
|12/17/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Sacred Heart
|-
|William H. Pitt Center
