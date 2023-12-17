The Bucknell Bison (2-7) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (3-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Sojka Pavilion. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Merrimack Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
Merrimack vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison

  • The Warriors' 54.9 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 65.9 the Bison allow.
  • Merrimack has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.
  • Bucknell has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 54.9 points.
  • The 50.6 points per game the Bison record are 13.5 fewer points than the Warriors give up (64.1).
  • When Merrimack gives up fewer than 50.6 points, it is 0-2.
  • The Bison are making 37.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% lower than the Warriors concede to opponents (38.6%).
  • The Warriors shoot 36.5% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Bison allow.

Merrimack Leaders

  • Amaya Staton: 12.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 46.3 FG%
  • Jayme Decesare: 9.8 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)
  • Diamond Christian: 7.6 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70)
  • Paloma Garcia: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Rose Caso: 3.7 PTS, 25.0 FG%

Merrimack Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Yale W 84-73 Hammel Court
12/8/2023 Pennsylvania L 71-62 Hammel Court
12/10/2023 Dartmouth L 49-45 Hammel Court
12/17/2023 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion
12/20/2023 @ Holy Cross - Hart Recreation Center
1/6/2024 @ Sacred Heart - William H. Pitt Center

