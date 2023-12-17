Looking for an up-to-date view of the NEC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Merrimack

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 21-7

5-6 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 215th

215th Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd

173rd Last Game: W 89-85 vs Felician

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cincinnati

@ Cincinnati Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Cent. Conn. St.

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 15-12

4-6 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 293rd

293rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th

337th Last Game: W 57-54 vs UMass-Lowell

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Northeastern

Northeastern Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Sacred Heart

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 14-15

4-8 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 310th

310th Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th

319th Last Game: L 78-64 vs Providence

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Albany (NY)

@ Albany (NY) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Wagner

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 12-14

4-6 | 12-14 Overall Rank: 320th

320th Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd

342nd Last Game: L 63-51 vs Fairfield

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Gwynedd Mercy

Gwynedd Mercy Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: NEC Front Row

5. Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-18

6-6 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 327th

327th Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th

356th Last Game: L 87-83 vs Columbia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Fairfield

Fairfield Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: YES

6. Saint Francis (PA)

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 8-19

4-7 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 334th

334th Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd

242nd Last Game: L 72-65 vs Mount St. Mary's

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Robert Morris

Robert Morris Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: NEC Front Row

7. Le Moyne

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 7-20

4-7 | 7-20 Overall Rank: 342nd

342nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th

329th Last Game: W 80-54 vs Dartmouth

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Houghton

Houghton Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. LIU

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 5-23

1-9 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 348th

348th Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd

203rd Last Game: L 83-61 vs Rutgers

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mount St. Mary's

@ Mount St. Mary's Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Stonehill

Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 4-26

2-11 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 355th

355th Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th

228th Last Game: W 71-44 vs Hartford

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game