NEC squads are on Sunday's college basketball schedule in two games, including the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash taking on the Penn State Lady Lions.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Penn State Lady Lions 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 B1G+ Merrimack Warriors at Bucknell Bison 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 -

Follow NEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!