Searching for an up-to-date view of the NEC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

1. Sacred Heart

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 19-9

Overall Rank: 244th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th

Last Game: L 66-35 vs Providence

Next Game

Opponent: @ Vermont

@ Vermont Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

2. Le Moyne

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 17-12

Overall Rank: 269th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd

Last Game: W 66-61 vs Buffalo

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rhode Island

@ Rhode Island Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

3. Merrimack

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 13-16

Overall Rank: 324th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th

Last Game: L 64-44 vs Bucknell

Next Game

Opponent: @ Holy Cross

@ Holy Cross Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4. Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 11-17

Overall Rank: 332nd

Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st

Last Game: L 67-27 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: UNLV

UNLV Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

TV Channel: YES

5. Cent. Conn. St.

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 11-18

Overall Rank: 336th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th

Last Game: L 77-46 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: Colgate

Colgate Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

6. Wagner

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 6-20

Overall Rank: 354th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th

Last Game: L 72-50 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore

Next Game

Opponent: UAB

UAB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. LIU

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 5-24

Overall Rank: 355th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd

Last Game: L 98-50 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Manhattan

Manhattan Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8. Saint Francis (PA)

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 4-25

Overall Rank: 358th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th

Last Game: L 119-43 vs Penn State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Syracuse

@ Syracuse Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

9. Stonehill

Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 2-27

Overall Rank: 360th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th

Last Game: L 77-38 vs Albany

Next Game