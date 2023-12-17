Who’s the Best Team in the NEC? See our Weekly Women's NEC Power Rankings
Searching for an up-to-date view of the NEC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
NEC Power Rankings
1. Sacred Heart
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 244th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th
- Last Game: L 66-35 vs Providence
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Vermont
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
2. Le Moyne
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 269th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd
- Last Game: W 66-61 vs Buffalo
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rhode Island
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21
3. Merrimack
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 324th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th
- Last Game: L 64-44 vs Bucknell
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Holy Cross
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
4. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 332nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st
- Last Game: L 67-27 vs Seton Hall
Next Game
- Opponent: UNLV
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: YES
5. Cent. Conn. St.
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 336th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th
- Last Game: L 77-46 vs Seton Hall
Next Game
- Opponent: Colgate
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18
6. Wagner
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 6-20
- Overall Rank: 354th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th
- Last Game: L 72-50 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore
Next Game
- Opponent: UAB
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
7. LIU
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 355th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd
- Last Game: L 98-50 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Manhattan
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
8. Saint Francis (PA)
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 358th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th
- Last Game: L 119-43 vs Penn State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Syracuse
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on Thursday, December 21
9. Stonehill
- Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 360th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th
- Last Game: L 77-38 vs Albany
Next Game
- Opponent: @ George Washington
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21
