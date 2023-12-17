Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County Today - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Norfolk County, Massachusetts today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Westwood, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williams High School at Scituate High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Scituate, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
