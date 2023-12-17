Sunday's game between the Holy Cross Crusaders (4-5) and the Northeastern Huskies (4-4) at Hart Recreation Center has a projected final score of 62-54 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Holy Cross squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Huskies' most recent contest was a 79-57 loss to Syracuse on Monday.

Northeastern vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Northeastern vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 62, Northeastern 54

Other CAA Predictions

Northeastern Schedule Analysis

The Huskies picked up their best win of the season on November 16, when they defeated the Merrimack Warriors, who rank No. 312 in our computer rankings, 58-47.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Crusaders are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

Northeastern 2023-24 Best Wins

58-47 at home over Merrimack (No. 312) on November 16

78-74 at home over UMass (No. 313) on November 9

63-46 at home over Wagner (No. 349) on November 21

73-61 on the road over Stonehill (No. 359) on November 6

Northeastern Leaders

Derin Erdogan: 13.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)

13.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52) Deja Bristol: 8.9 PTS, 51.8 FG%

8.9 PTS, 51.8 FG% Asha Parker: 8.5 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.5 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Gemima Motema: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Maddie Vizza: 7.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50)

Northeastern Performance Insights

The Huskies have been outscored by 5.0 points per game (posting 59.1 points per game, 288th in college basketball, while allowing 64.1 per contest, 190th in college basketball) and have a -40 scoring differential.

