Northeastern vs. Holy Cross Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Sunday's game between the Holy Cross Crusaders (4-5) and the Northeastern Huskies (4-4) at Hart Recreation Center has a projected final score of 62-54 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Holy Cross squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.
The Huskies' most recent contest was a 79-57 loss to Syracuse on Monday.
Northeastern vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
Northeastern vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction
- Prediction: Holy Cross 62, Northeastern 54
Other CAA Predictions
Northeastern Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies picked up their best win of the season on November 16, when they defeated the Merrimack Warriors, who rank No. 312 in our computer rankings, 58-47.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Crusaders are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.
Northeastern 2023-24 Best Wins
- 58-47 at home over Merrimack (No. 312) on November 16
- 78-74 at home over UMass (No. 313) on November 9
- 63-46 at home over Wagner (No. 349) on November 21
- 73-61 on the road over Stonehill (No. 359) on November 6
Northeastern Leaders
- Derin Erdogan: 13.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)
- Deja Bristol: 8.9 PTS, 51.8 FG%
- Asha Parker: 8.5 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Gemima Motema: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Maddie Vizza: 7.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50)
Northeastern Performance Insights
- The Huskies have been outscored by 5.0 points per game (posting 59.1 points per game, 288th in college basketball, while allowing 64.1 per contest, 190th in college basketball) and have a -40 scoring differential.
