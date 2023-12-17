Sunday's game between the Holy Cross Crusaders (4-5) and the Northeastern Huskies (4-4) at Hart Recreation Center has a projected final score of 62-54 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Holy Cross squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Huskies' most recent contest was a 79-57 loss to Syracuse on Monday.

Northeastern vs. Holy Cross Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Northeastern vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Holy Cross 62, Northeastern 54

Other CAA Predictions

Northeastern Schedule Analysis

  • The Huskies picked up their best win of the season on November 16, when they defeated the Merrimack Warriors, who rank No. 312 in our computer rankings, 58-47.
  • When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Crusaders are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

Northeastern 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 58-47 at home over Merrimack (No. 312) on November 16
  • 78-74 at home over UMass (No. 313) on November 9
  • 63-46 at home over Wagner (No. 349) on November 21
  • 73-61 on the road over Stonehill (No. 359) on November 6

Northeastern Leaders

  • Derin Erdogan: 13.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)
  • Deja Bristol: 8.9 PTS, 51.8 FG%
  • Asha Parker: 8.5 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Gemima Motema: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Maddie Vizza: 7.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50)

Northeastern Performance Insights

  • The Huskies have been outscored by 5.0 points per game (posting 59.1 points per game, 288th in college basketball, while allowing 64.1 per contest, 190th in college basketball) and have a -40 scoring differential.

