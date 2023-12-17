How to Watch the Northeastern vs. Holy Cross Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Northeastern Huskies (4-4) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Holy Cross Crusaders (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center.
Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northeastern vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies score 6.3 more points per game (59.1) than the Crusaders give up to opponents (52.8).
- Northeastern is 4-2 when it scores more than 52.8 points.
- Holy Cross is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 59.1 points.
- The Crusaders average 58.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 64.1 the Huskies allow.
- When Northeastern allows fewer than 58.7 points, it is 2-1.
- This season the Crusaders are shooting 37.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Huskies concede.
- The Huskies' 40.7 shooting percentage from the field is 7.2 higher than the Crusaders have conceded.
Northeastern Leaders
- Derin Erdogan: 13.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)
- Deja Bristol: 8.9 PTS, 51.8 FG%
- Asha Parker: 8.5 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Gemima Motema: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Maddie Vizza: 7.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50)
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 88-45
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|L 51-41
|Whittemore Center
|12/4/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 79-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/17/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/22/2023
|Boston University
|-
|Cabot Center
|1/5/2024
|Delaware
|-
|Cabot Center
