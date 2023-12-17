The Northeastern Huskies (4-4) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Holy Cross Crusaders (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center.

Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northeastern vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score 6.3 more points per game (59.1) than the Crusaders give up to opponents (52.8).

Northeastern is 4-2 when it scores more than 52.8 points.

Holy Cross is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 59.1 points.

The Crusaders average 58.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 64.1 the Huskies allow.

When Northeastern allows fewer than 58.7 points, it is 2-1.

This season the Crusaders are shooting 37.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Huskies concede.

The Huskies' 40.7 shooting percentage from the field is 7.2 higher than the Crusaders have conceded.

Northeastern Leaders

Derin Erdogan: 13.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)

13.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52) Deja Bristol: 8.9 PTS, 51.8 FG%

8.9 PTS, 51.8 FG% Asha Parker: 8.5 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.5 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Gemima Motema: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Maddie Vizza: 7.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50)

