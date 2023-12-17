The Northeastern Huskies (4-4) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Holy Cross Crusaders (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center.

Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
Northeastern vs. Holy Cross Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies score 6.3 more points per game (59.1) than the Crusaders give up to opponents (52.8).
  • Northeastern is 4-2 when it scores more than 52.8 points.
  • Holy Cross is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 59.1 points.
  • The Crusaders average 58.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 64.1 the Huskies allow.
  • When Northeastern allows fewer than 58.7 points, it is 2-1.
  • This season the Crusaders are shooting 37.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Huskies concede.
  • The Huskies' 40.7 shooting percentage from the field is 7.2 higher than the Crusaders have conceded.

Northeastern Leaders

  • Derin Erdogan: 13.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)
  • Deja Bristol: 8.9 PTS, 51.8 FG%
  • Asha Parker: 8.5 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Gemima Motema: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Maddie Vizza: 7.6 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (19-for-50)

Northeastern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Columbia L 88-45 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ New Hampshire L 51-41 Whittemore Center
12/4/2023 @ Syracuse L 79-57 JMA Wireless Dome
12/17/2023 @ Holy Cross - Hart Recreation Center
12/22/2023 Boston University - Cabot Center
1/5/2024 Delaware - Cabot Center

