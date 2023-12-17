Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Patriot League, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Colgate

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 24-6

6-5 | 24-6 Overall Rank: 154th

154th Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th

66th Last Game: L 74-57 vs Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iona

@ Iona Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Navy

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 17-11

3-6 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 235th

235th Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st

341st Last Game: W 91-33 vs Washington (MD)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Youngstown State

@ Youngstown State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Bucknell

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 16-15

3-8 | 16-15 Overall Rank: 264th

264th Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th

98th Last Game: L 70-63 vs Radford

Next Game

Opponent: @ Merrimack

@ Merrimack Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

4. American

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 17-13

5-6 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 280th

280th Strength of Schedule Rank: 344th

344th Last Game: W 77-69 vs VMI

Next Game

Opponent: @ Virginia Tech

@ Virginia Tech Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

5. Boston University

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 12-18

4-7 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 300th

300th Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th

330th Last Game: L 63-56 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

Opponent: UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Lehigh

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 9-18

2-7 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 303rd

303rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd

162nd Last Game: W 88-33 vs Cairn

Next Game

Opponent: @ Boston College

@ Boston College Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

7. Loyola (MD)

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 7-23

1-10 | 7-23 Overall Rank: 322nd

322nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd

292nd Last Game: L 62-54 vs George Mason

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Mary's (MD)

Saint Mary's (MD) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Lafayette

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 6-24

1-10 | 6-24 Overall Rank: 328th

328th Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st

91st Last Game: L 67-51 vs La Salle

Next Game

Opponent: Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Army

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-25

2-9 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 344th

344th Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd

352nd Last Game: L 78-74 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

Opponent: @ UTSA

@ UTSA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Holy Cross

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-27

2-8 | 3-27 Overall Rank: 356th

356th Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th

346th Last Game: L 95-64 vs Boston College

Next Game