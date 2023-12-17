Who is the team to beat at the top of the Patriot this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Lehigh

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-3

8-2 | 25-3 Overall Rank: 137th

137th Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd

343rd Last Game: L 94-82 vs Pittsburgh

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Rider

Rider Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Holy Cross

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 21-7

5-5 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 163rd

163rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th

265th Last Game: W 65-41 vs Northeastern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Merrimack

Merrimack Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3. Boston University

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-7

7-3 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 198th

198th Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd

263rd Last Game: W 80-47 vs Emmanuel (MA)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northeastern

@ Northeastern Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Colgate

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 20-8

5-3 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 218th

218th Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd

243rd Last Game: W 65-57 vs Le Moyne

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cent. Conn. St.

@ Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

5. Bucknell

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 10-19

3-7 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 276th

276th Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd

193rd Last Game: W 64-44 vs Merrimack

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Marquette

@ Marquette Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: FloHoops

6. American

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 10-19

2-7 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 303rd

303rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th

278th Last Game: L 68-60 vs Towson

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UMBC

UMBC Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6. Loyola (MD)

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 12-17

4-5 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 304th

304th Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th

325th Last Game: L 65-35 vs Toledo

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Monmouth

@ Monmouth Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8. Lafayette

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-18

4-6 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 307th

307th Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd

303rd Last Game: L 68-47 vs Monmouth

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Dartmouth

@ Dartmouth Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Navy

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-24

3-6 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 347th

347th Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th

338th Last Game: L 65-52 vs Dartmouth

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Goucher

Goucher Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10. Army

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-24

2-6 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 349th

349th Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th

299th Last Game: L 62-42 vs Vermont

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game