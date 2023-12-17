With the New England Patriots taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Tyquan Thornton a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Thornton will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyquan Thornton score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Thornton has posted a 51-yard year thus far (8.5 yards per game), reeling in eight balls on 18 targets.

Having played six games this season, Thornton has not had a TD reception.

Tyquan Thornton Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Raiders 2 1 6 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 9 Commanders 4 1 7 0 Week 12 @Giants 5 2 19 0 Week 13 Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 5 3 17 0

Rep Tyquan Thornton with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.