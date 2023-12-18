Monday's contest features the Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-8) matching up at Hart Recreation Center (on December 18) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 victory for Quinnipiac, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The game has no line set.

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Worcester, Massachusetts Venue: Hart Recreation Center

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Score Prediction

Prediction: Quinnipiac 76, Holy Cross 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac

Computer Predicted Spread: Quinnipiac (-5.1)

Quinnipiac (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.1

Holy Cross has a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Quinnipiac, who is 4-5-0 ATS. The Crusaders are 5-5-0 and the Bobcats are 3-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Holy Cross Performance Insights

The Crusaders have a -150 scoring differential, falling short by 15 points per game. They're putting up 64.3 points per game to rank 347th in college basketball and are allowing 79.3 per outing to rank 332nd in college basketball.

Holy Cross falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It is pulling down 32.4 rebounds per game (329th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.8 per outing.

Holy Cross hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (187th in college basketball) while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc (189th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 9 per game while shooting 39.8%.

The Crusaders rank 323rd in college basketball with 85.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 360th in college basketball defensively with 106 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Holy Cross has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.4 per game (223rd in college basketball action) while forcing 7.8 (362nd in college basketball).

