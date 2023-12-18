How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-8) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Holy Cross Stats Insights
- The Crusaders have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.
- Holy Cross is 2-3 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Crusaders rank 301st.
- The Crusaders' 64.3 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 73.1 the Bobcats allow.
- Holy Cross is 1-1 when it scores more than 73.1 points.
Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Holy Cross scored more points at home (67.5 per game) than away (65.3) last season.
- At home, the Crusaders allowed 70.3 points per game, three fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).
- Holy Cross drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than away (39.3%).
Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Maine
|L 72-57
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|L 78-67
|William H. Detrick Gymnasium
|12/8/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 95-64
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/18/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Harvard
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Elms College
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
