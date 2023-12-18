The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-8) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Holy Cross Stats Insights

  • The Crusaders have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.
  • Holy Cross is 2-3 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Crusaders rank 301st.
  • The Crusaders' 64.3 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 73.1 the Bobcats allow.
  • Holy Cross is 1-1 when it scores more than 73.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Holy Cross scored more points at home (67.5 per game) than away (65.3) last season.
  • At home, the Crusaders allowed 70.3 points per game, three fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).
  • Holy Cross drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than away (39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Maine L 72-57 Hart Recreation Center
12/2/2023 @ Cent. Conn. St. L 78-67 William H. Detrick Gymnasium
12/8/2023 @ Boston College L 95-64 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/18/2023 Quinnipiac - Hart Recreation Center
12/21/2023 @ Harvard - Lavietes Pavilion
12/29/2023 Elms College - Hart Recreation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.