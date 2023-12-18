The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-8) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Holy Cross Stats Insights

The Crusaders have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Bobcats have averaged.

Holy Cross is 2-3 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Bobcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Crusaders rank 301st.

The Crusaders' 64.3 points per game are 8.8 fewer points than the 73.1 the Bobcats allow.

Holy Cross is 1-1 when it scores more than 73.1 points.

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Holy Cross scored more points at home (67.5 per game) than away (65.3) last season.

At home, the Crusaders allowed 70.3 points per game, three fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).

Holy Cross drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than away (39.3%).

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule