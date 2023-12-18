The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-8) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Quinnipiac vs. Holy Cross matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Quinnipiac Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline BetMGM Quinnipiac (-5.5) 145.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Quinnipiac (-5.5) 145.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Betting Trends

Holy Cross has put together a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Crusaders have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Quinnipiac has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

A total of three out of the Bobcats' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

