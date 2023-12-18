The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) face the Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Game Information

Holy Cross Players to Watch

Joseph Octave: 15.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Caleb Kenney: 9.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Bo Montgomery: 9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Joe Nugent: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Louth-M Coulibaly: 5.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Quinnipiac Players to Watch

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison

Holy Cross Rank Holy Cross AVG Quinnipiac AVG Quinnipiac Rank 338th 64.3 Points Scored 81.4 61st 314th 77.6 Points Allowed 73.8 240th 324th 29.1 Rebounds 37.4 43rd 290th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 10.1 107th 198th 7.2 3pt Made 7.6 165th 305th 11.1 Assists 15.6 70th 176th 11.8 Turnovers 13.0 264th

