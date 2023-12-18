Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) face the Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Holy Cross Players to Watch
- Joseph Octave: 15.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Caleb Kenney: 9.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Bo Montgomery: 9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joe Nugent: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Louth-M Coulibaly: 5.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Quinnipiac Players to Watch
Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison
|Holy Cross Rank
|Holy Cross AVG
|Quinnipiac AVG
|Quinnipiac Rank
|338th
|64.3
|Points Scored
|81.4
|61st
|314th
|77.6
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|240th
|324th
|29.1
|Rebounds
|37.4
|43rd
|290th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|107th
|198th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.6
|165th
|305th
|11.1
|Assists
|15.6
|70th
|176th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|13.0
|264th
