The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-8) host the Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3) after losing three straight home games. The Bobcats are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Worcester, Massachusetts

Venue: Hart Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Quinnipiac -5.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Crusaders Betting Records & Stats

Holy Cross has combined with its opponents to score more than 145.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Holy Cross has had an average of 143.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Holy Cross' ATS record is 3-7-0 this season.

Holy Cross has won in one of the seven contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Crusaders are 1-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Holy Cross has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Quinnipiac 4 44.4% 78.8 143.1 73.1 152.4 147.6 Holy Cross 3 30% 64.3 143.1 79.3 152.4 142.1

Additional Holy Cross Insights & Trends

The Crusaders put up an average of 64.3 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 73.1 the Bobcats give up.

Holy Cross has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 73.1 points.

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Quinnipiac 4-5-0 2-3 3-6-0 Holy Cross 3-7-0 2-4 5-5-0

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Quinnipiac Holy Cross 9-4 Home Record 6-9 9-6 Away Record 4-11 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

