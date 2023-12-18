Ivy League Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Cornell Big Red versus the Syracuse Orange is the only game on Monday's college basketball schedule that features an Ivy League team on the court.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Ivy League Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Cornell Big Red at Syracuse Orange
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ACC Network X
Follow Ivy League games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.