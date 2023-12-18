Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Worcester County, Massachusetts, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Eagle Hill High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Hardwick, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hopedale JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Hopedale, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leicester High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Grafton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tantasqua Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Fiskdale, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at South Lancaster Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: South Lancaster, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
