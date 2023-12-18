High school basketball is happening today in Worcester County, Massachusetts, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Eagle Hill High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 18

3:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Hardwick, MA

Hardwick, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hopedale JrSr High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18

6:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Hopedale, MA

Hopedale, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Leicester High School at Grafton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18

6:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Grafton, MA

Grafton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tantasqua Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18

6:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Fiskdale, MA

Fiskdale, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at South Lancaster Academy