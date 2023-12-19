We have high school basketball action in Barnstable County, Massachusetts today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Barnstable County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pope John Paul II at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19

5:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Bourne, MA

Bourne, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Joseph Case High School at Bourne High School