Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bristol County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Bristol County, Massachusetts today, we've got the information.
Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bristol County Agricultural High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Franklin, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joseph Case High School at Bourne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Bourne, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norton High School at Dedham High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Dedham, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greater New Bedford RVT High School at Old Rochester Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Mattapoisett, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Feehan High School at Cardinal Spellman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Brockton, MA
- Conference: Catholic Central - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apponequet Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Somerset, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
