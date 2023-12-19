The Boston Bruins (19-5-5) take on the Minnesota Wild (12-13-4) at TD Garden on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+. The Bruins fell to the New York Rangers 2-1 in overtime in their last outing, while the Wild are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins are 5-3-2 while putting up 28 total goals (eight power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 28.6%). They have allowed 29 goals.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to take home the victory in Tuesday's hockey game.

Bruins vs. Wild Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final result of Bruins 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-200)

Bruins (-200) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 4-5-9 in overtime games on their way to a 19-5-5 overall record.

Boston is 4-1-5 (13 points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Bruins scored just one goal, they've finished 0-1-2 (two points).

Boston has taken three points from the four games this season when it scored two goals (1-2-1 record).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 22 games (18-2-2, 38 points).

In the 11 games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 6-3-2 to record 14 points.

In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-1 (19 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 19 times, and went 10-5-4 (24 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 15th 3.17 Goals Scored 2.97 22nd 4th 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.21 19th 13th 31.1 Shots 30.3 17th 26th 32.3 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 8th 24.18% Power Play % 16.33% 24th 1st 88.29% Penalty Kill % 72.38% 31st

Bruins vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

